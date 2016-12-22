|
TopGene Of Guangzhou Raises $14 Million For DNA Tests
12/22/2016 10:17:45 AM
TopGene, a two-year-old Guangzhou maker of DNA tests, raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners China. The company offers non-invasive prenatal testing plus DNA screens for genetic predisposition towards various cancers. In addition, TopGene offers next generation sequencing and DNA/RNA extraction services to researchers, and it operates a China cancer precision medicine center for clinicians, with plans to open dozens more centers across China.
