TopGene Of Guangzhou Raises $14 Million For DNA Tests



12/22/2016 10:17:45 AM

TopGene, a two-year-old Guangzhou maker of DNA tests, raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners China. The company offers non-invasive prenatal testing plus DNA screens for genetic predisposition towards various cancers. In addition, TopGene offers next generation sequencing and DNA/RNA extraction services to researchers, and it operates a China cancer precision medicine center for clinicians, with plans to open dozens more centers across China.

Read at ChinaBio Today


