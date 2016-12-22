|
Neurotech Achieves Major Milestone With First Shipment Of Mente Autism Devices
12/22/2016 10:03:11 AM
- First shipment of devices to Italy completed
- Italian registration of Mente Autism finalised
- Initial shipment of devices to be launched in Italy’s Campania region
Perth, Australia & Malta – 22 December 2016 – Developer of quality medical solutions in the neuroscience space, Neurotech International Limited (ASX: NTI), has reached a major company milestone with the first shipment of Mente Autism devices to Italy.
The shipment of 30 devices was completed this week with an initial launch to be conducted in Italy’s Campania region.
Delivery of the first Mente Autism units to Italy comes after local product registration was recently completed, the final requirement of Neurotech prior to shipment of the device as part of its Italian distribution agreement. The agreement will see the purchase of a minimum of 8,700 units over the next three years.
Training of the local distributor’s sales teams and medical experts has commenced and is ongoing, with various marketing initiatives underway.
“To deliver the first Mente Autism devices to our Italian distribution partner is a pivotal commercial milestone,” Neurotech’s CEO Wolfgang Storf said.
“We look forward to building on this momentum with increased orders of units flowing to Italy as we move into 2017, as well as the potential for further distribution agreements covering additional geographies.”
Mente Autism is a clinical-quality EEG device that uses neurofeedback technology to help children with ASD. Designed for home use, Mente Autism helps relax the minds of children on the spectrum which in turns helps them to focus better and engage positively with their environment.
