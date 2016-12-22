|
2breathe To Participate In CES Unveiled Las Vegas
12/22/2016 9:59:26 AM
2breatheTM, a smart device and mobile application which induces sleep through guided breathing, has won CES 2017 innovation award in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech field and 2breathe Technologies Ltd will be participating in both CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official media event and CES 2017.
2breatheTM is available worldwide via 2breathe Technologies and Nemulog, the Teijin Group’s subsidiary specializes in sleep marketing business started the operation of 2breatheTM in Japan in March 2016 prior to the global market.
2breatheTM induces sleep via guided breathing using a full-pattern Bluetooth® respiration sensor and patented real-time coaching technology. Guiding tones composed from the user’s breathing prolong exhalation to reduce neural sympathetic activity and induce sleep. A detailed session report shows the number of breaths that the user has taken, how well s/he followed the tones and when s/he fell asleep. Its patented technology grew out of an FDA-cleared hypertension treatment device which has been adopted for sleep.
About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of sustainable transportation, information and electronics, safety and protection, environment and energy, and healthcare. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 150 companies and around 16,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY790.7 billion (USD 7.4 billion) and total assets of JPY 823.4 billion (USD 7.7 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016. Please visit www.teijin.com.
