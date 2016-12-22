|
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Launches Its Product Tibelia On The Global Market
12/22/2016 9:53:17 AM
• Mithra Pharmaceuticals received 14 Marketing Authorizations (MA) in 12 European countries for its product based on tibolone.
• Mithra should receive shortly 3 more authorizations for France, Italy and Greece.
• Tibelia received 24 months’ shelf-life and should be able to extend this to 36 months in 2017, what would give the product a unique advantage on the market and would make it more competitive than its competitors.
• In 2016, Mithra signed 8 License and Supply Agreements.
• Mithra expects to sign other agreements with Ukraine, Russia, Chile, Singapore, France and Switzerland.
• Mithra estimates, according to the sales forecasts of his distributors, incomes in double digit for the next five years.
Liège, Belgium, 22 December 2016 – Mithra Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on Women’s Health, announces today that it obtained 14 Marketing Authorizations for the commercialization of its product Tibelia in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Mithra is still waiting for 3 MA in France, Greece and Italy that should be received by the beginning of 2017.
The product based on tibolone developed by Mithra will be more competitive due to its extended shelf-life.
Valérie Gordenne, CSO Mithra Pharmaceuticals: “At this stage, we believe we can justify a shelf-life of 36 months versus 24 months for the competitors. Currently, data are available on 24 months for the pilot batches. Trends show a possible stability extension. The results are confirmed on the first industrial batch (18 months). The best stability of the active ingredient in the formulation is linked to specific components of this formulation, for which a patent has been applied.”
In 2016, Mithra signed 8 License and Supply Agreements in the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Australia, South Africa, Canada and Finland for a total amount in double digit, down payments included. In 2017, Mithra expects to sign other agreements with Ukraine, Russia, Chile, Singapore and France.
In United Kingdom, marketing is already effective, as well as it will be effective in Spain and Holland in January 2017.
François Fornieri CEO Mithra Pharmaceuticals: “Obtaining a Marketing Authorization for a product candidate is a real recognition of the unique expertise of our team in terms of development and regulatory affairs. Tibelia is set to be a competitor on the European market. It is indeed a ‘complex’ therapeutical solution as tibolone, the active ingredient involved, is known as a particularly unstable active ingredient, presenting many challenges in terms of development. Obtaining marketing authorisations for such a product is a significant validation for Mithra’s development and regulatory expertise, which was previously demonstrated in the development of Mithra’s first R&D projects developed in the past, and which will continue to serve it well as it continues to develop and prepare the regulatory pathway for its lead products based on Estetrol.”
The global market of tibolone is an attractive and growing market of EUR 131 million[2], accounting for an increase of 4.3% in value[3]. In terms of volume, this market represents 315 million tablets, up 2%[4].
About Tibelia
Tibelia is a synthetic steroid (tibolone) intended to be used for hormone replacement therapy. Tibelia is a product that mimics the activity of the female sex hormones in the body, and is used especially for the relief of symptoms occurring after menopause. In some countries, this product is also used for the prevention of osteoporosis. It has been demonstrated that tibolone has favourable effects on various tissues in the body, such as brain, vagina and bone[5].
comments powered by