BioNTech To Present At 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2017
12/22/2016 9:42:19 AM
MAINZ, Germany, Dec. 22, 2016 -- BioNTech AG, a fully integrated biotechnology company developing truly individualized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Sean Marett, COO of BioNTech, will be presenting at 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that is being held in San Francisco, CA, January 9 – 12, 2017. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th at 9:30 AM Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Marett will provide an overview of the company´s strategy and its most recent substantial progress, including an update of its clinical pipeline, an overview of its strategic collaborations, a summary of its two most recent Nature publications related to its individualized mRNA cancer vaccines and the establishment of a second mRNA production facility at the Company´s headquarters in Germany.
The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference brings together corporate leaders, financial sponsors and institutional investors to explore market and sector trends.
About BioNTech AG
BioNTech AG is an immunotherapy leader with bench-to-market capabilities, developing truly personalized, well-tolerated and potent treatments for cancer and other diseases. Established by clinicians and scientists the Group is pioneering disruptive technologies ranging from individualized mRNA based medicines through innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptors /T-cell Receptor-based products and novel bispecific antibody immunomodulators. BioNTech’s clinical programs are supported by an in-house molecular diagnostics unit whose products include MammaTyper® a molecular in-vitro diagnostic kit, marketed under CE and IVD marking in Europe and certain other countries. Founded in 2008, BioNTech is privately held and shareholders include the MIG Fonds, Salvia, and the Strüngmann Family Office, with the Strüngmann Family Office as the majority shareholder.
