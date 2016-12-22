|
IBBL Takes Center Stage In Microbial Sequencing
12/22/2016 9:37:15 AM
Luxembourg, 22 December 2016 – Further to a successful follow-up audit, IBBL
(Integrated BioBank of Luxembourg) becomes the first biobank worldwide to be
accredited for the next-generation 16S rRNA gene sequencing, a cutting-edge method
that takes forward research into the human microbiome.
Approximately one year after issuing IBBL’s first accreditation, the
Office Luxembourgeois d’Accréditation et de Surveillance (OLAS)
confirmed its conformity with ISO 17025, a norm that specifies the
general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration
laboratories. In addition to its positive feedback, the OLAS also
expanded the scope to four additional testing methods:
1. DNA Cross-Linking Assessment
2. Long-Range PCR
3. Human sCD40L Quantification in Serum
4. 16S rRNA Gene Sequencing
Whereas the first three assays were developed in house for the
purpose of biospecimen quality control, the latter, unique for
biobanks, is a characterisation method dedicated to provide the
scientific microbiome community with accurate and comprehensive
data.
In this particular case, the next-generation 16S rRNA gene sequencing consists of identifying not only one
single bacteria but the whole set of bacteria within a given sample of any kind, be it saliva or stool to name
a few. Scientists have therefore a reliable full-length insight at their disposal, which enables them to move
forward with their research.
“IBBL makes history in the biobanking world. The accreditation for the next-generation 16S rRNA gene
sequencing assures confidence that IBBL successfully fulfils its mission as a biobank. Above all, we are proud
to contribute to a promising research area in which Luxembourg is very active”, commented Marc Vandelaer,
CEO of IBBL.
This announcement comes two weeks after the biobank successfully passed its follow-up audits for ISO 9001
(general quality management) and NF S96-900 (quality of biological resource centres). “Reaching those
milestones would have never been possible without the continuous commitment of the staff and the
management in the quality system. I am confident that we will keep on optimising our procedures to help
minimise bias in research and maximise the potential of the biological samples donated by volunteers”
ambitiously added Marc Vandelaer.
About IBBL
IBBL (Integrated BioBank of Luxembourg) is an autonomous not-for-profit institute dedicated to supporting
biomedical research for the benefit of patients. IBBL is an integrated research infrastructure offering
bioservices, including the collection, processing, analysis and storage of biological samples and associated
data. In addition, IBBL carries out research to optimise biospecimen processing and certify biospecimen
quality. IBBL is ISO 9001:2008 and NF S96-900:2011 certified, as well as ISO 17025:2005 accredited*. IBBL’s
mission is to provide biospecimen related services and a biobanking infrastructure for applied medical
research. IBBL’s vision is to be an international centre of excellence in biobanking and a valued partner in
developing better healthcare solutions. IBBL is an autonomous institute, organised within the Luxembourg
Institute of Health (LIH). For more information, please visit our corporate website (http://www.ibbl.lu) or our
public website (http://www.ibbl.lu)
* The full accreditation scope is available here.
comments powered by