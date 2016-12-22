Biotech Scientist Teresa Gonzalo Joins M+A Advisory Firm

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare M+A advisory firm VERTESS continues its global market expansion with the addition of Teresa Gonzalo, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology entrepreneur with extensive experience in the European market, as a Managing Director.

Teresa has co-authored two patents in nanotechnology and drug delivery and was awarded the 2011 MIT TR35 Innovator of the Year award by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She was also selected as Woman of the Year by the magazine Scientific Entrepreneurial Woman Today.

Teresa received her MBA from IE business school and a PhD in nanomedicine from Groningen University in Holland. She was the CEO and co-founder of Ambiox Biotech and head of the US office for Venture Valuation, where she evaluated healthcare companies facing a fundraising event, licensing deals, or an M+A transaction.

In addition to her PharmD, PhD, and MBA credentials, Teresa recently received her Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CMAA) certification through the international Alliance of Merger and Acquisitions Advisors (AMAA).

"I am very excited to join the VERTESS team and hope my strong entrepreneurial background, especially within the Pharma and Biotech sectors, will help us to expand," Teresa remarked. "This position allows me to feed my curiosity about the latest innovations and technology while participating in exciting transactions in the healthcare sector. There are many new encouraging developments in the pharma, medtech, and diagnostics verticals and I foresee strong growth in 2017 and beyond."

Tom Schramski, VERTESS Managing Partner, said, "Teresa is a leader in her field and she brings this expertise to her role as a Managing Director at VERTESS. She will help us provide our advisory services to a growing, dynamic life sciences marketplace."

About VERTESS

VERTESS is a healthcare-focused M+A advisory firm with expertise in diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, home care/hospice, urgent care, and other specialized services and products. The VERTESS professional M + A team each have significant executive experience launching, building, and successfully exiting their own healthcare companies, giving them a unique understanding of the objectives of healthcare owners and executives.

VERTESS is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with additional offices in Phoenix, Dallas/Ft. Worth, New York and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.vertess.com.

