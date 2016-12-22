|
CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints William Yuan And Charles Berman To Its Board Of Directors
12/22/2016 8:30:35 AM
OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC Pink:CURR), a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, today announces it has appointed William Yuan and Charles Berman to its Board of Directors.
“Both William and Charles add tremendous depth and experience in their individual fields to our Board,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “William’s experience in finance both in and out of the pharmaceutical industry, as well as Charles’s deep knowledge of intellectual property law will each be essential to the company’s growth as we continue to seek to expand our business, relationships and technological foothold.”
William Yuan was most recently chairman and CEO of Fortress Hill Holdings, an Asian-based investment banking firm. With 23 years of experience in global finance, he has served as a key strategist and advisor to both US-based companies including Amgen Corp., Biogen, GE Capital, Warner Brothers Studios, and Fox News, as well as Asian institutions that include Sina.com, Shanghai Petrochemicals, Jinlia Pharmaceutical and Tsingtao Beer Corp. In 1995, Mr. Yuan led Merrill Lynch Asset Management Asia, and managed one of the largest pension/retirement funds in the world worth $488 billion. Simultaneously, he was chairman and portfolio manager of the $1.2 billion AmerAsia Hedge Fund. Previously, he was the founder and managing director of the Corporate Institutional Services Group at Merrill Lynch Asset Management. Prior to that, Mr. Yuan served as a senior-vice president and co-manager at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Portfolio Management Corporation, with dual functions as co-head of the Capital Markets Derivative team, and chairman of the Technology Investment Management and Executive Policy Committee. He began his finance career at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker in Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Yuan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Cornell University and attended Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School as a Mason Fellow.
Charles Berman, formerly a partner at Oppenheimer, Wolff & Donnelly, has focused his practice in patent work for more than 20 years. His clients include both major corporations and smaller companies, which he represents within the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Berman has also served as president, secretary and treasurer of the Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association (“LAIPLA”), and currently represents LAIPLA and the California State Bar Intellectual Property Section before the U.S. Bar/European Patent Office- Liaison Council and the U.S. Bar/Japanese Patent Office- Liaison Council. In addition, Mr. Berman sits on the Editorial Board of Managing Intellectual Property magazine. A board member of the American Intellectual Property Association from 1995 to 1998, he was a founding fellow of the AIPLA and currently serves as vice chair of the fellows. He has earned degrees in electrical engineering and law from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, where he also started his legal career, concentrating in patent work. Mr. Berman began his law career in the United States at Lyon & Lyon's Los Angeles office.
About CURE Pharmaceutical
Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, CURE Pharmaceutical has developed and manufactures the most advanced oral thin film (CureFilm™) on the market today supported by its in-house, industry-leading full service cGMP manufacturing facility. CureFilm is more stable and durable than other oral thin films, with the ability to augment the dissolution for the intended rate of release through the buccal or gastrointestinal system. The technology enables differentiation within large therapeutic categories and potentially improves patient compliance, through its patented application of creating multiple layers, and sub-encapsulation of the delivered compound, potentially improving onset of action, lowering dosing, and enhancing, efficacy thereby widening the therapeutic index. CURE Pharmaceutical is traded under the symbol CURR. For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharmaceutical.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of fact, including those statements with respect to the Company's business development, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
