|
Sudden Death of Sequana Medical’s Founder & CEO; Ian Crosbie Appointed New CEO
12/22/2016 8:05:45 AM
Sequana Medical Announces Sudden Passing of Founder, President & CEO; Ian Crosbie Appointed Chief Executive Officer
ZURICH, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of Sequana Medical AG ("Sequana Medical" or the "Company") announces with great sadness, the sudden death of its Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Noel L. Johnson, Ph. D.
Dr. Johnson founded the Company in 2006 and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since then. Noel originated the idea of a fully implantable battery-powered pump for the management of refractory ascites (chronic fluid build-up in the abdomen), a frequent complication of late-stage liver disease and certain cancers. He led the team to bring the alfapump® system to market and the system has been implanted in over 400 patients.
The Board and all employees are greatly saddened by Noel's passing, and indebted to Noel for his boundless energy and dedication, and significant contribution to Sequana Medical. Throughout his time with Sequana Medical, Noel was dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients living with this debilitating disease. The availability of the alfapump® system for refractory ascites patients in Europe is due in great part of Noel's hard work and commitment. The Board's thoughts are with Noel's family at this difficult time.
Noel had, prior to his passing, together with the board started the process of succession to hand over the role of CEO to Ian Crosbie. Noel would have remained involved both as an advisor and as a member of the board. Mr. Crosbie joined the Company in July 2016 as Chief Financial Officer.
Contacts:
Sequana Medical
Laura Schneider
Marketing & Communications Associate
+41 44 403 55 96
laura.schneider@sequanamedical.com
comments powered by