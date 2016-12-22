|
New Medical Device Designed By Teesside University Lecturer
12/22/2016 7:59:56 AM
The new PatSim200 patient simulator has been developed by biomedical testing technology company Rigel Medical with the help of Teesside University lecturer, Mark Beckwith.
Beckwith, a senior lecturer in the University’s School of Design, Culture & the Arts, has over 25 years’ experience in product development and has previously worked with Rigel Medical. This latest project involved six months’ design, development, and prototyping work.
