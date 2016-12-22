Ionis Pharma (IONS) Earns Milestone Payment From Janssen For Advancing A New Program Under GI Collaboration

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it has earned $5 million milestone payment from Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) associated with the validation of an undisclosed target to treat patients with a gastrointestinal (GI) autoimmune disease. Under the collaboration, Ionis and Janssen will continue to evaluate the target with the goal of advancing an antisense drug into development.

"In just two short years, our collaboration with Janssen has proven to be very successful. Earlier this year, we earned $10 million when Janssen licensed IONIS-JBI1-2.5 Rx , an orally delivered antisense drug for the treatment of a GI autoimmune disease. The program announced today marks the second to advance under our collaboration with Janssen," said B. Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer at Ionis. "We are excited by the rapid advancement of both programs and look forward to the continued progress of this collaboration."

Under the terms of the agreement, which covers three programs, Ionis is eligible to receive nearly $800 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and license fees. In addition, Ionis will receive tiered royalties that on average are double-digits on sales from any product that is successfully commercialized.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ionis is the leading company in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development focused on developing drugs for patients who have the highest unmet medical needs, such as those patients with severe and rare diseases. Using its proprietary antisense technology, Ionis has created a large pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class drugs, with over a dozen drugs in mid- to late-stage development. Drugs currently in Phase 3 development include volanesorsen, a drug Ionis is developing and plans to commercialize through its wholly owned subsidiary, Akcea Therapeutics, to treat patients with either familial chylomicronemia syndrome or familial partial lipodystrophy; IONIS-TTR Rx , a drug Ionis is developing with GSK to treat patients with TTR amyloidosis; and SPINRAZA (nusinersen), a drug Ionis is developing with Biogen to treat infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy. Ionis' patents provide strong and extensive protection for its drugs and technology. Additional information about Ionis is available at www.ionispharma.com.

IONIS' FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

