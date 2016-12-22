|
After A Disappointing Year, Whither Wearables In 2017?
12/22/2016 7:50:23 AM
2016 has not been a great year for the consumer wearables market. However, declaring wearables dead is a mistake.
First, the bad news.
During CES 2016, which took place in January, wearables were the star of the show, with numerous companies, including Pebble and Samsung, introducing new hardware. After the early success of the Apple Watch and steady increase in Fitbit’s sales, many were predicting a strong and growing demand for these devices.
comments powered by