|
How Strata Oncology Plans To Sequence 100K Tumors For Free
12/22/2016 7:48:35 AM
Strata Oncology might be the missing piece in personalized cancer care — if it can pull off some large-scale matchmaking.
Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded earlier this year to address a number of critical industry roadblocks.
It begins with cancer patients and the unfortunate reality that personalized medicine hasn’t yet trickled down to everyday hospitals and clinics.
comments powered by