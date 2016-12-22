|
The Senate Just Released A Massive Report On Drug Pricing — Here's What You Need To Know
The Senate's year-long investigation into drug pricing wrapped up in the form of a 131-page report released Wednesday.
The report details the instances of four drug companies that made headlines in September 2015 — including former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's 5,000% price hike of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim.
However, the committee was clear to make a distinction between the cases of companies that just hike up prices and drug companies developing new drugs. Republican Senator Susan Collins told The New York Times that she didn't think the solution would be for the government to set drug prices.
