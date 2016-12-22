|
Top Biotech Trends For 2017
No doubt about it—2016 was a tumultuous year for biotech. But that doesn’t mean you should be afraid of this sector.
“With the elections behind us, we expect biotech to reverse course and move back into an uptrend,” Andrew Kucharchuk, CEO of OncBioMune (OTCQB:OBMP), predicted. He’s watching for “some tailwinds to start rolling in again as value hunters catalyze the sector.”
Of course, biotech investors are eager to know what form those tailwinds might take. We talked to the experts to find out what you should watch for in the year ahead—as well as the key trends that could propel biotech forward in 2017.
