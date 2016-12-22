|
Blake Insomnia Therapeutics Wants To Awaken A Billion Dollar Industry
12/22/2016 7:30:19 AM
More than 30% of the US population suffers from insomnia, and the implications of this are far reaching. Statistics show that 100,000 vehicle accidents occur annually due to drowsy driving. An estimated 1,500 die each year in these collisions. Employers spend approximately $3,200 more in health care costs on employees with sleep problems than for those who sleep well. insomnia costs the US Government more than $15 billion per year in healthcare costs, and US industry loses about $150 billion each year because of sleep deprived workers.
It's a major issue, and as these statistics show, it's currently underserved.
