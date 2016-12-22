Why Biogen (BIIB)'s New CEO Stands To Gain From An Acquisition

Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Biogen’s announcement Monday that chief commercial officer Michel Vounatsos will take over as CEO has rekindled a debate over whether the Cambridge biotech could be acquired in its current, precarious state.
But at least one thing is clear: Vounatsos stands to personally benefit if Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) is purchased.
A look at Vounatsos' employment agreement, which was posted in a regulatory filing late Monday, shows that Biogen is giving its new chief generous protections in the event of a “change of control” — corporate-speak for an acquisition.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
