Chugai Pharma's Bispecific Antibody "Emicizumab" For Hemophilia A Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase lll Study

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519) announced today that the
primary endpoint has been met for the global phase lll HAVEN 1 study
evaluating emicizumab (ACE910) prophylaxis for once-weekly subcutaneous
injection with patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A and
inhibitors to factor Vlll. A statistically significant reduction in the
number of bleeds was confirmed in patients treated with emicizumab
prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment. The
study also met all secondary endpoints, including a statistically
significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time with emicizumab
prophylaxis treatment in an intra-patient comparison in people who had
received prior bypassing agent prophylaxis treatment. The most common
adverse events with emicizumab were injection site reactions, consistent
with prior studies.
“We are committed to delivering emicizumab
worldwide as a first-in-class biologic as early as possible,
particularly to patients with inhibitors who have few treatment options.”
“This result indicates that emicizumab could be a transformative
advancement in the treatment for hemophilia A,” said Chugai’s President
& COO, Tatsuro Kosaka. “We are committed to delivering emicizumab
worldwide as a first-in-class biologic as early as possible,
particularly to patients with inhibitors who have few treatment options.”
As previously reported, two patients had thromboembolic events and two
patients developed thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). The common aspect
between all cases of thromboembolic events and TMA is that they occurred
in patients who were on emicizumab prophylaxis and in addition received
activated prothrombin complex concentrate to treat breakthrough bleeds.
Neither thromboembolic event required anti-coagulation therapy and one
patient restarted emicizumab. Both cases of TMA have completely
resolved, and one patient restarted emicizumab.
Emicizumab is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody, which
was developed using Chugai’s proprietary antibody engineering
technologies. The drug is designed to bind factors lXa and factors X,
and promotes the interaction between factors lXa and factors X. In doing
so, emicizumab provides the cofactor function of factor Vlll in people
with hemophilia A, who either lack or have impaired coagulation function
of factor Vlll1,2). In 2015, the drug was granted
Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for prophylactic treatment for patients aged 12
years or older with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.
HAVEN 1 is the first global phase lll study in the emicizumab clinical
development program to report results. Data from the study will be
presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
About HAVEN 1 study (NCT02622321)
HAVEN 1 study is a randomized, multicentre, open-label phase lll study
evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab
prophylaxis for once-weekly subcutaneous injection. The study enrolled
109 patients with hemophilia A, 12 years of age or older with inhibitors
to factor Vlll, who were previously treated with episodic or
prophylactic bypassing agents. The primary endpoint of the study is the
number of bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) versus no
prophylaxis (Arm B). Secondary endpoints include all bleed rate, joint
bleed rate, spontaneous bleed rate, target joint bleed rate,
health-related quality of life (HRQoL)/ health status, intra-patient
comparison to bleed rate on their prior prophylaxis regimen with
bypassing agents (Arm C) and safety.
Study Design
Patients previously treated with episodic bypassing agents were
randomized in a 2:1 fashion to either Arm A or B.
Arm A: receive
emicizumab prophylaxis for once-weekly subcutaneous injection
Arm
B: receive episodic bypassing agents as same as previous treatment
Patients
previously treated with prophylactic bypassing agents were enrolled in:
Arm
C: receive emicizumab prophylaxis for once-weekly subcutaneous injection
Patients
previously treated with episodic bypassing agents and participated in
the non-interventional study (BH29768) prior to HAVEN 1 entry, and were
unable to enroll in Arm A or Arm B were enrolled in:
Arm D: receive
emicizumab prophylaxis for once-weekly subcutaneous injection
About emicizumab clinical development status
In addition to HAVEN 1, two pivotal clinical studies are currently
underway by Chugai, Roche and Genentech.
-
For children younger than 12 years of age with factor Vlll inhibitors
(HAVEN 2)
-
For people 12 years of age and older without factor Vlll inhibitors
(HAVEN 3)
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based
pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products.
Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and
is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an
important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D
activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to
develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs,
mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research
facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating to develop new
pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting research for
technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research focusing
on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai Pharma
USA and Chugai Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development
activities in the United States and Europe.
The consolidated
revenue in 2015 of Chugai totalled 498.8 billion yen and the operating
income was 90.7 billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional
information is available on the internet at http://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.
References
1) Kitazawa, et al. Nature Medicine 2012; 18(10): 1570
2) Sampei,
et al. PLoS ONE 2013; 8: e57479