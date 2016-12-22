|
Bay Area Direct Flow Medical Shuts Down, 250 People Laid Off
12/22/2016 6:25:30 AM
Santa Rosa med-tech developer Direct Flow Medical Inc. has closed its doors and laid off all 250 employees, the result of a decision by its lender to pull the plug on the once-promising company after a hectic yearlong effort to secure new financing fell apart.
Approximately 140 people were employed in Sonoma County. Workers were furloughed Nov. 18 and the company was officially closed Nov. 30, said Dan Lemaitre, former president and CEO.
Direct Flow had expected an influx of funding from a Chinese pharmaceutical company on Nov. 18, Lemaitre said in a phone interview.
