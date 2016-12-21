NxThera Announces In Press Publication Of Rezum II 2-Year Clinical Study Data In The Journal Of Urology

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NxThera,
Inc., a medical device company pioneering the application of its
convective radiofrequency water vapor thermal therapy platform
technology to treat endourological conditions, today announced the in
press publication of the 2-year
data from the Rezum II pivotal study in The Journal of Urology.
The Rezum II clinical study enrolled 197 patients in this randomized,
controlled trial across 15 centers in the United States and documents
the durable symptom reduction and preserved sexual function in patients
who underwent the treatment with Rezum. Of the 61 patients in the
original control arm, 53 elected and qualified for crossover active
treatment.
The Rezum System convectively and uniformly disperses the thermal energy
created with RF current through the tissue interstices to disrupt the
tissue cell membranes to effect tissue cell death and necrosis. The
body’s immune system then simply resorbs the dead tissue cells, thereby
removing the obstructive prostate tissue to successfully treat Lower
Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) secondary to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
(BPH).
“One of the primary factors in considering BPH therapies for our
patients is durability,” said Dr. Claus Roehrborn, co-principal
investigator and Professor and Chair, Division of Urology at University
of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “This important data demonstrates
that BPH treatments with the Rezum System provides clinically
significant symptom relief out to 2 years while preserving sexual
function. Given its strong safety profile and sustained outcomes, Rezum
warrants consideration as a first-line therapeutic alternative to
medical therapy for the treatment of BPH.”
Key published findings of the study include:
-
Clinically significant and durable urinary symptom improvement as
measured by the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) through
two years;
-
Durable outcomes at 2 years with an IPSS improvement of -11.2 (-51%)
and a flow rate improvement of +4.2 mL/sec
-
For patients with a baseline IPSS =19; mean IPSS improvement was
-13.0 points at 2 years;
-
Without exception, the seven individual IPSS domains, including
urgency and nocturia, reflected the significant relief of symptoms
over 2 years, p<0.0001;
-
Overactive bladder bother and impact on quality of life improved
significantly through 2 years, p<0.0001;
-
ICS male incontinence scores improved significantly through 2 years,
p<0.0001;
-
At 1 year, IPSS of the crossover subjects, together with flow rate and
quality of life measures were markedly improved after thermal therapy
compared to their prior control procedure, p=0.0024 to p<0.0001;
-
In a subset of crossover subjects with median lobe treatments, the
mean IPSS decrease was -13.1 at 1 year;
-
Preserved sexual function.
“We are excited about the sustained clinical and sexual health benefits
out to two years for both clinicians and their patients,” said Bob
Paulson, President & CEO of NxThera. “The sustained and compelling
clinical results from our Rezum II pivotal study demonstrate a minimally
invasive treatment option that can be performed in a variety of clinical
settings, including as an in-office procedure. We are committed to
provide urologists with world-class clinical training and patient
education to support them in their efforts to improve the lives of men
suffering from BPH.”
About NxThera
NxThera pioneered its convective
radiofrequency water vapor thermal therapy platform technology to treat
a variety of endourological conditions beginning with BPH. The Company
is furthering the application of the technology platform through
advanced research and development targeting the treatment of prostate
cancer and kidney cancer. NxThera’s FDA cleared Rezum System to treat
BPH uses radiofrequency energy to create sterile water vapor, or steam,
to convectively deliver targeted, precise thermal energy treatments in a
simple procedure with minimal discomfort, and provide improvements in
LUTS symptoms, urine flow and quality of life. Founded in 2008, NxThera
is located in Maple Grove, Minnesota.