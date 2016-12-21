Biogen (BIIB) To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2016 Financial Results On January 26, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced it will report fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2016, before the financial markets open.

Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live webcast where Biogen management will discuss the financial results, at 8:30 am ET. To access the live webcast, please go to the investor relations section of Biogen’s website at www.biogen.com/investors. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same URL.

