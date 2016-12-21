Convaid Launches Improved Rodeo Pediatric Wheelchair

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The Convaid Rodeo now comes with two frame options (E1232 and E1234) to accept adaptive and aftermarket seating, providing more extensive seating options for optimal positioning. The Rodeo now also offers the option of a single footplate or two individual angle-adjustable footplates, which are ideal for patients with tonal issues, different leg lengths, or greater leg positioning needs. The Rodeo was engineered to allow for weight and pressure shifts throughout the day to promote pressure management and increased seating tolerance for users with mild to moderate involvement.

New features:

Rodeo frame with (E1232) or without (E1234) seating

Individual footplates

New folding lock

New accessory:

Footbox

The Rodeo has been updated with a new folding lock, making it even more convenient to fold the chair. The new padded footbox is a great addition to the single footplate, providing comfort and limited movement while containing the feet. The best-in-class Convaid Rodeo is a popular pediatric tilt-in-space wheelchair that is convenient, lightweight and folds compactly. The Rodeo provides up to 45-degrees of adjustable tilt that offers pressure relief and upper body support. This tilt-in-space Convaid is fully customizable to meet user's specific therapeutic needs and provides five years of growth capability through its seat depth feature.

The Rodeo also offers 90 or 110 degrees of recline, allowing variance in the seat-to-back angle. The Convaid Rodeo is easy to fold for maximal portability, available in sizes 10, 12, 14, and 16 for up to 170-lbs. It comes with a transit option that meets WC19 transport safety standards. It is attractive, highly durable, provides therapeutic necessities, comes with a lifetime guarantee and is made in the USA.

"We are continually seeking to improve our popular products such as the Rodeo. The Rodeo is now even more customizable as it accommodates Convaid's seating system or aftermarket seating. It also offers the choice of single or individual foot plates. The new folding mechanism will greatly help families in their day-to-day mobility," said Director, Marketing, Nanneke Dinklo.

The Etac NA brands offer pediatric products typically prescribed to individuals with mild to moderate involvement of the following conditions: Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Spina Bifida, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Cystic Fibrosis, Mitochondrial Disease, Metabolic Diseases, and Sensory Processing Disorders, among others.

About Etac | The Etac Group offers a wide range of solutions for children and adults ranging from manual wheelchairs, advanced seating, patient transfer, bathing and toilet products. Sweden-based Etac markets their products under the Etac, Molift, Immedia, Star, R82 and Convaid brands. Etac operates sales companies in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States with an extensive network of distributors in 40 other markets around the world.

About R82 | Based in Denmark, R82 develops and produces innovative aids and appliances for special need children and young adults. These are tailored to individual needs based on comprehensive product development and clinical input. R82 prides itself on a high caliber of quality of service and customer engagement.

About Convaid | Convaid, the company that invented the adaptive assisted wheelchair, has helped special needs children and their families live fuller, more productive lives since 1976. Convaid produces high-performance, easy-to-use and attractive mobility products for all stages of a young person's life, from infancy to young adulthood. Each product is custom-built to individual specifications to provide optimum comfort, safety and convenience.

Together R82 and Convaid form the Etac Pediatric Group.

