Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Confirms Exclusive Negotiations With Actelion (ALIOF.PK)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today confirmed it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Actelion Ltd. (SIX: ATLN) regarding a potential transaction.

There can be no assurance any transaction will result from these discussions. Johnson & Johnson does not intend to make any additional comments regarding these discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so, or a formal agreement has been reached.

About Johnson & Johnson

Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of Johnson & Johnson. We embrace research and science - bringing innovative ideas, products and services to advance the health and well-being of people. Our approximately 126,900 employees at more than 250 Johnson & Johnson operating companies work with partners in health care to touch the lives of over a billion people every day, throughout the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that a potential transaction involving Actelion will not be entered into or completed; if a transaction is entered into, the terms and conditions of any such transaction; and whether the potential benefits of any transaction would be realized. In addition, if and when any transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies to successfully integrate the products and employees of Actelion, as well as the ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of its products. A further list and description of the risks, uncertainties and other factors related to the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2016, including in Exhibit 99 thereto, and Johnson & Johnson's subsequent filings. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This communication does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares in Actelion, or Actelion's ADSs, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract there for. There are no assurances that a transaction will be reached or on what terms.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-confirms-exclusive-negotiations-with-actelion-300382591.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson