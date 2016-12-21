ISA Scientific Announces Completion Of Corporate Rebrand To Ananda Scientific In Preparation For Leadership In Global CBD Sales

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Scientific, a Delaware (USA) corporation, whose activities are centered on making non-psychoactive, safe and effective therapeutic products based on cannabis plant chemistry, has announced completion of its full rebrand and is now operating under a new name, ANANDA Scientific.

The re-branding to ANANDA Scientific was done to capitalize on the global cannabidiol (CBD) market, which is anticipated to reach $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020, according to the Hemp Business Journal.

"This rebrand was done to improve corporate positioning and brand development. It will help advance the company's goals in an emerging and rapidly growing marketplace," according to Mark J. Rosenfeld, M.S., Ph.D., ANANDA Scientific's Chief Executive Officer. "ANANDA Scientific, with our partners at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, LDS Technologies in Israel and others elsewhere, is continuing its progression to bringing effective CBD products to market."

Poised for Global Growth by New Products and New Partnerships

In February, 2015, ANANDA signed exclusive worldwide licensing and collaboration agreements with Yissum Research Development Company Ltd. (Yissum), the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel; Hadasit Ltd. (Hadasit), the technology transfer company of the Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem; and the Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research (KIR), Oxford University, United Kingdom. These agreements allow ANANDA Scientific to use its proprietary, non-psychoactive CBD preparations to exclusively treat medical conditions of great public health importance, like diabetes, inflammatory diseases (like arthritis, atherosclerosis and ulcerative colitis) and cardiovascular disorders.

In March 2015, ANANDA Scientific formalized its collaboration with LDS Technologies, an Israeli biotechnology company, to resolve a crucial unmet need for CBD, getting CBD taken by mouth efficiently into the bloodstream and then to sites in the body where it has its effects. This unmet need has now been successfully resolved and the prospect of consistent dosing and predictable therapeutic effects can now become reality for the first time.

The Company will now be entering into refereed human clinical trials with its Israeli partners. These are otherwise lacking for CBD, but essential for achieving regulatory approval and acceptance by healthcare professionals.

