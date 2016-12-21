BASi (BASI) Names Alan Loch Director Of Business Development

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Alan Loch as Director of Business Development reporting to BASi Vice President of Preclinical Services, Philip Downing.

Mr. Downing remarked, “Alan brought his broad experience to BASi in February 2014 as Manager of Business Development. Since that time, he has made great strides with significantly expanding our client base with key sponsors from the East and West Coasts. Alan’s leadership ability and proven track record in increasing revenue make him the ideal candidate to lead the Business Development division for BASi.”

With over twenty years of experience in the drug discovery and development industry, Mr. Loch has held various leadership positions in Sales, Marketing, and Client Services. During his tenure at Covance, Mr. Loch led a Sales and Marketing team that delivered average annual revenue growth rates that far exceeded historic rates and his division was awarded the prestigious designation of “Division of Year” twice. Mr. Loch then moved on to various business development leadership roles at Gene Logic, Bridge, AVANZA Laboratories and SNBL USA.

Mr. Loch holds an MBA in International Business from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA, an MS in Computer Science from Villanova University in Villanova, PA and a BS in Accounting & Information Systems from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. BASi focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more about BASi.