BASi (BASI) Names Alan Loch Director Of Business Development

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) has
announced the appointment of Alan Loch as Director of Business
Development reporting to BASi Vice President of Preclinical Services,
Philip Downing.
Mr. Downing remarked, “Alan brought his broad experience to BASi
in February 2014 as Manager of Business Development. Since that time, he
has made great strides with significantly expanding our client base with
key sponsors from the East and West Coasts. Alan’s leadership ability
and proven track record in increasing revenue make him the ideal
candidate to lead the Business Development division for BASi.”
With over twenty years of experience in the drug discovery and
development industry, Mr. Loch has held various leadership positions in
Sales, Marketing, and Client Services. During his tenure at Covance, Mr.
Loch led a Sales and Marketing team that delivered average annual
revenue growth rates that far exceeded historic rates and his division
was awarded the prestigious designation of “Division of Year” twice. Mr.
Loch then moved on to various business development leadership roles at
Gene Logic, Bridge, AVANZA Laboratories and SNBL USA.
Mr. Loch holds an MBA in International Business from St. Joseph’s
University in Philadelphia, PA, an MS in Computer Science from Villanova
University in Villanova, PA and a BS in Accounting & Information Systems
from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA.
About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.
BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research
services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug
development companies and medical research organizations. BASi focuses
on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency
and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com
for more about BASi.
