Moffitt Cancer Center Taps CryoPort As Exclusive Cryogenics Logistics Provider

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Moffitt Cancer Center has tapped Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX, CYRXW) ("Cryoport" or "the Company"), the world's leading cryogenic logistics company, to provide support for its immunology program, cancer research, and therapy programs and lab moves.

Cryoport is a global provider of cold chain logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR-T cells.

"By selecting Cryoport as our cryogenic logistics solutions provider, Moffitt has ensured the successful movement of all our biologics whether it entails a lab move, therapies, tissue, vaccines, and/or biopsies for the treatment of our patients," said Moffitt Cancer Center Director Tom Sellers, Ph.D. "Cryoport understands the critical nature of our shipments, has the advanced capabilities to monitor shipments and track conditions and location of our biological commodities in transit around the clock. We are impressed with Cryoport's demonstrated ability to deploy its intervention capability to mitigate any logistics risks we might face."

Moffitt is ranked 6th on U.S. News & World Report's Annual List of Best Hospitals for Cancer and is the only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida. Moffitt will utilize Cryoport's Cryoportal logistics management platform, proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers and advanced Smart Pak II Condition Monitoring Systems to ship biologics, regenerative medicines, and tissues, to and from other cancer centers and research facilities worldwide.

"We are honored that the Moffitt Cancer Center has chosen Cryoport to support the treatment of its cancer patients," said Cryoport CEO Jerrell Shelton. "We take our responsibilities seriously and are always pleased when we can provide reliable logistics support for patient access to therapeutic treatments. The Moffitt Cancer Center is a prominent leader in cancer research, clinical trials, cancer prevention and cancer control, and, as such, Cryoport is pleased to support such a major force in the fight against cancer."

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 47 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's excellence in research, clinical trials, prevention and cancer control. Moffitt is the No. 6 cancer hospital in the nation and has been listed in U.S. News & World Report as one of the "Best Hospitals" for cancer care since 1999. Moffitt devotes more than 2.5 million square feet to research and patient care. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 5,200 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.1 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport is the life sciences industry's most trusted global provider of cold chain logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR-T cells. Cryoport's solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO's, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts.

Cryoport is dedicated to

simplifying global cold chain logistics through innovative technology, unmatched monitoring and data capture and support, including consulting;

delivering the most advanced temperature controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry; and

providing vital information that provides peace of mind throughout the life of each logistics process.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com. To download Cryoport's investor relations app, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please click to download from your iPhone and iPad or Android mobile device. Sign up to follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2016. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moffitt-cancer-center-taps-cryoport-as-exclusive-cryogenics-logistics-provider-300382273.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.