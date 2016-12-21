Agilent (A) To Acquire Multiplicom, A Leading European Diagnostics Company With State-Of-The-Art Genetic Testing Technology And Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NIEL, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Multiplicom N.V. today announced
that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Agilent will
acquire Multiplicom, a leading European diagnostics company with
state-of-the-art genetic testing technology and products.
Multiplicom, headquartered in Niel, Belgium, develops, manufactures and
commercializes molecular-diagnostic solutions, provided as kits, which
enable personalized medicine. Specifically, these solutions enable
clinical labs to identify the DNA variants that are associated with a
genetic disease or predisposition in patients, or that may steer cancer
therapy or identify congenital defects early in pregnancy.
“The acquisition of Multiplicom significantly strengthens our presence
in the genomics market,” said Herman Verrelst, vice president and
general manager of Agilent’s Genomics Division. “Multiplicom’s products
and technology help expand our target-enrichment portfolio and enhance
our next-generation sequencing workflow capabilities – providing
immediate scale in adjacent markets.”
“Multiplicom is excited to be a part of Agilent and for the opportunity
to offer our products and technology to a global customer base,” said
Dirk Pollet, Multiplicom’s CEO. “We are also immensely grateful to our
investors Gimv, PMV, Qbic, RMM, University of Antwerpen and VIB for
their unwavering support from Day One.”
Agilent is acquiring Multiplicom for approximately €68 million in cash.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-January, subject to
local laws and regulations and customary closing conditions. Multiplicom
employs about 90 people, all of whom will be offered employment
opportunities with Agilent.
About Multiplicom N.V.
Multiplicom N.V. develops, manufactures and commercializes molecular
diagnostic solutions, provided as kits, which enable personalized
medicine. Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the University of Antwerp
(Belgium) and VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology), Multiplicom
achieved CE-IVD certification for the BRCA MASTR Dx assay for breast and
ovarian cancer predisposition in 2012. It was the first company in
Europe to achieve a BRCA CE-IVD certification and it continues to
develop and market quality controlled NGS-based assays. Therefore, it
enables clinical laboratories to identify the DNA variants that are
associated with a genetic disease or predisposition in patients, or that
may steer cancer therapy or to identify congenital defects early in
pregnancy. For more information, visit www.Multiplicom.com.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics and applied chemical markets, is the premier laboratory
partner for a better world. Agilent works with customers in more than
100 countries, providing instruments, software, services and consumables
for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent generated revenue of $4.20
billion in fiscal 2016. The company employs about 12,500 people
worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors
created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of
Agilent's product portfolio and the ability to deliver broader value for
customers, expansion into additional accounts and markets, the
anticipated closing date of the acquisition, and the expected benefits
of the acquisition to Agilent's business and operations. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current
expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products,
technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and timing;
satisfaction of closing conditions; and the risk that we are not able to
realize the expected benefits from acquisition activities.
In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations
include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles;
ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the impact of
geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our
operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability
to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix;
the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions;
the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex
regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2016. Forward-looking
statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's
management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no
responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement.
