Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) To Report Fiscal 2016 Financial Results On Tuesday, January 3, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (Nasdaq: SEED) ("the Company" or "Origin"), an agricultural biotechnology trait and corn seed provider, today announced that the Company plans to release its full year 2016 financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, before the U.S. market open.

The Company will host a teleconference on January 3, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, please dial the following numbers approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

US Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 International Toll: 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call through January 10, 2017. The dial-in numbers for the replay are:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10098247

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://originseed.investorroom.com/.

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is China's leading agricultural biotechnology company, specializing in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement, seed production, processing, distribution, and related technical services. Leading the development of crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. Origin operates production centers, processing centers and breeding stations nationwide with sales centers located in key crop-planting regions. Product lines are vertically integrated for corn, rice and canola seeds. For further information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.originseed.com.cn or http://www.originseed.com.cn/en/.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/origin-agritech-limited-to-report-fiscal-2016-financial-results-on-tuesday-january-3-2017-300382358.html

SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited