Kiadis Pharma Provides Update On Second Dose Trial (CR-AIR-008) With ATIR101

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”)
(Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative T-cell immunotherapy
treatments for blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, today
announces an update on the second dose Phase II trial with ATIR101™
(CR-AIR-008 ). The Company will continue its CR-AIR-008 trial, treating
patients with a single dose of ATIR101™ according to the recommendation
of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) and according to the
clinical protocol.
In this ongoing exploratory Phase II trial the safety and efficacy of a
second dose of ATIR101™ is being tested in patients to investigate
product flexibility in administering a further dose of ATIR101™ should
it be needed by physicians. Fifteen patients have been recruited into
the trial to date of which ten have received one or two doses of
ATIR101™ after their haploidentical stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
All ten patients received a first dose of the same efficacious level as
the patients in the Company’s other trials, and, as in the other trials
with a single dose of ATIR101™, no patient suffered from grade III/IV
Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD) upon infusion of the first dose.
Subsequently, six of the ten patients received a second dose of
ATIR101™. Following this second infusion, some of the six patients
subsequently suffered from various grades of GVHD, including grade
III/IV GVHD.
After consultation with the IDMC, the IDMC recommended to proceed
according to the predefined safety measure set out in the trial
protocol, which is to continue with the trial, dosing patients with one
dose of ATIR101™ at the efficacious level but not to provide a second
dose of ATIR101™. Patient safety is paramount to the Company, hence it
fully supports this recommendation and will continue to enroll and treat
patients until 15 patients have received at least a single dose of
ATIR101™.
In the meantime, preparations for the Company’s Phase III trial with
ATIR101™ (CR-AIR-009) are moving rapidly ahead, the trial having been
submitted to regulatory authorities where it is currently under review
for approval.
Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Kiadis Pharma,
commented: “Physicians who are familiar with ATIR101™ were
interested to see us explore the potential flexibility of ATIR101™ in a
small second dose protocol trial and this was the reason for this
specific protocol design. As also reconfirmed by the first results of
this second dose trial, ATIR101™ remains safe as a single dose regimen
and the treatment of patients with ATIR101™ has shown very impressive
safety and efficacy results as presented at ASH only two weeks ago. As
previously communicated in August this year, our randomized, controlled,
international Phase III trial will be conducted with a single dose of
ATIR101™ to most closely mimic the set up, dose levels and dosing
schemes as previously used in the Company’s CR-AIR-007 Phase II single
dose trial, and to minimize Phase III study risks by not changing
design vis-à-vis a Phase II trial. Conceptually, we still believe that a
second dose of ATIR101™ might add benefit with even further improved
relapse prophylaxis and infection control beyond the already
demonstrated significant benefit of a single dose. Therefore, once the
CR-AIR-008 trial is complete and all data have been fully evaluated, we
will assess the dose level and timing of a second dose of ATIR101™ for
possible future development.”
About ATIR101™
For patients suffering from blood cancers, an allogeneic hematopoietic
stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is generally regarded as the most
effective curative approach. During an HSCT treatment, the bone marrow,
harboring the diseased cancer cells, is completely destroyed and
subsequently replaced by stem cells in the graft from a healthy donor.
After an HSCT treatment it usually takes the patient at least six to
twelve months to recover to near-normal blood cell levels and immune
cell functions. During this period, the patient is highly vulnerable to
infections caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi but also to disease
relapse.
ATIR101™ (Allodepleted T-cell ImmunotheRapeutics) provides for a safe
donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) from a partially matched
(haploidentical) family member without the risk of causing severe
Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD). The T-cells in ATIR101™ will help
fight infections and remaining tumor cells and thereby bridge the time
until the immune system has fully re-grown from stem cells in the
transplanted graft.
In ATIR101™, T-cells that would cause GVHD are eliminated from the donor
lymphocytes using Kiadis Pharma’s photodepletion technology, minimizing
the risk of GVHD and eliminating the need for prophylactic
immune-suppression. At the same time, ATIR101™ contains potential cancer
killing T-cells from the donor that could eliminate residual cancer
cells and help prevent relapse of the disease, known as the
Graft-versus-Leukemia (GVL) effect.
Therefore, ATIR101™, administered as an adjunctive immuno-therapeutic on
top of HSCT, provides the patient with functional, mature immune cells
from a partially matched family donor that can fight infections and
tumor cells but that do not cause GVHD. ATIR101™ thus has the potential
to make curative HSCT a viable option to many more patients.
The Company estimates that approximately 35% of patients who are
eligible and in urgent need of HSCT will not find a matching donor in
time. A partially matched (haploidentical) family donor, however, will
be available to over 95% of patients.
ATIR101™, consisting of donor T-cells that fight infections and residual
tumor cells while not eliciting severe GVHD, is designed to result in
low relapse rates and low rates of death due to infections, in the
absence of severe acute GVHD.
About Kiadis Pharma
Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products for the
treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood disorders. The Company’s
products have the potential to address the risks and limitations
connected with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT), namely Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD), cancer relapse,
opportunistic infections and limited matched donor availability. The
Company believes that HSCT could become a first-choice treatment for
blood cancers, inherited blood disorders and possibly autoimmune
diseases and solid organ transplantations.
On December 5, 2016 at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of
Hematology (ASH), the Company reported positive Phase II results with
its lead product ATIR101™ in patients with blood cancer. The data showed
that ATIR101™ significantly reduced Transplant Related Mortality and
significantly improved Overall Survival. In addition, ATIR101™ did not
elicit grade III-IV GVHD in any patient. ATIR101™ has been granted
Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and Europe. The Company’s second
product candidate, ATIR201™, addresses inherited blood disorders with an
initial focus on thalassemia, a disease which results in destruction of
red blood cells in patients. ATIR201™ Phase I/II clinical development
has been initiated recently.
Kiadis Pharma, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, was granted an
Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) certificate for manufacturing
quality and non-clinical data by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext
Brussels. For more information visit www.kiadis.com
