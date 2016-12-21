PixarBio Establishes The JP Reynolds Research Center In Woburn, MA To Advance In-House Research Portfolio In Epilepsy, Spinal Cord Injury, And Non-Addictive Pain Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX: PXRB) developers of NeuroReleaseTM,
a morphine replacement, non-opiate/opioid, non-addictive pain treatment
with FDA approval expected in early 2019, announced today that it has
established the JP Reynolds Research Center in Woburn, MA to transfer
neurological research toward market.
The lab will focus on R&D products including:
-
NeuroScaffolds and injectable neuroscaffolds for acute and chronic
spinal cord injury (SCI)
-
Epilepsy drug delivery systems
-
NeuroRelease three-day sprinkle-on powder for incisional pain
-
NeuroRelease 90-Day chronic pain treatment
-
Novel Hydrogel/steroid non-opiate pain treatments across timelines
“Neuroscience is the unknown frontier in medicine, but our skillsets and
patents are leading us to take on the most challenging neurological
diseases in new ways, with success in our labs it’s time to drive spinal
cord and epilepsy product toward market. My brother’s life-long seizures
shortened his life by 20 years, and new treatment options never seem to
materialize, so we jumped in and have promising data for epilepsy that
we look forward to advancing through our labs. You can never have too
many spinal cord injury inventions so we’ll use the JP Reynolds Research
center to continue to lead the SCI R&D space,” said PixarBio CEO Frank
Reynolds.
The NeuroReleaseTM Platform: Non-Addictive
and Non-opiate Treatment of Pain
NeuroReleaseTM is a
morphine replacement, and non-addictive pain platform for the
surgical/hospital setting, for the battlefield, or for acute and chronic
pain. First product FDA approval for the platform will be for a 14-day
post-surgical pain treatment and it is expected in early 2019.
Major Benefits of NeuroReleaseTM
-
Effects only sensory signals
-
No effect on locomotion nerve fibers, so patients can enter physical
therapy quickly
-
Maintains two-point discriminate touch so patients can function
-
No effect on proprioception so no effect on a person feeling of
well-being
Therefore, patients will maintain two-point discriminate touch, control
of their locomotion nerve fibers so they control voluntary movement to
enter rehabilitation quickly with a non-addictive morphine replacement.
PixarBio’s NeuroReleaseTM pain platform also includes 4-8
hour, 3-day, 7-day, 14-day and 90-Day pain treatments all have expected
FDA approvals in 2020. NeuroReleaseTM is biodegradable, and
it's non-toxic so NeuroReleaseTM can be re-injected to extend
treatment timelines.
PixarBio Corporation was awarded the Boston Business Journal's "2016
Best Places to Work". The award recognizes PixarBio as one of the
region's best firms, offering the greatest professional opportunities
and work environments to innovate.
About PixarBio Corporation
PixarBio is a public company
traded on the OTC markets under the stock symbol PXRB. PixarBio is a
specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company focused on pre-clinical
and clinical commercial development of novel neurological drug delivery
systems for post-operative pain. PixarBio researches and develops
targeted delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat
pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord injury. Our lead
product platform, NeuroRelease™, has achieved sustained therapeutic
release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute and chronic pain
in pre-clinical models. For more information, visit www.pixarbio.com.
