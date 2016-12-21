Incyte (INCY) And Merus (MRUS) Announce Global Strategic Research Collaboration To Discover And Develop Bispecific Antibodies

WILMINGTON, Del. & UTRECHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced
today that they have entered into a global, strategic collaboration
agreement focused on the research, discovery and development of
bispecific antibodies utilizing Merus’ proprietary Biclonics®
technology platform. The Collaboration and License Agreement grants
Incyte the exclusive rights for up to eleven bispecific antibody
research programs, including two of Merus’ current preclinical
immuno-oncology discovery programs.
“This collaboration with Merus
expands our large molecule discovery capabilities into an
innovation-rich area of research, creating additional opportunities for
us to deliver on our commitment to improving and extending the lives of
patients with cancer and other serious diseases.”
Biclonics® retain the IgG format of antibodies that are
produced naturally by the immune system and, by binding to two targets,
enable multiple modes of action that cannot otherwise be obtained with
conventional monoclonal antibodies.
“This transformative, global collaboration further underscores the
potential of Merus’ Biclonics® technology platform and
establishes a strong relationship with Incyte, a leader in innovative
drug development,” said Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
of Merus. “We look forward to expanding our pipeline under this
agreement, as we efficiently exploit our preclinical discovery engine
and progress our most advanced, proprietary assets in the clinic.”
Terms of the Collaboration
Under the terms of the collaboration, Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an
upfront payment of $120 million. In addition, Incyte has agreed to
purchase 3.2 million shares of Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total
equity investment of $80 million.
The parties have agreed to collaborate on the development and
commercialization of up to 11 bispecific antibody programs. For one
current preclinical program, Merus will retain all rights to develop and
commercialize approved products in the United States, and Incyte will
develop and commercialize approved products arising from the program
outside the United States. Following any regulatory approval of a
product candidate for this particular pre-clinical program, each company
has agreed to pay the other tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10
percent on net sales of products in their respective territories.
Merus also has the option to co-fund development of product candidates
arising from two other programs. For any program for which Merus
exercises its co-development option, Merus would be responsible for 35
percent of global development costs in exchange for a 50 percent share
of U.S. profits and losses and tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10
percent on ex-U.S. sales by Incyte for these programs. Merus also has
the right to elect to provide up to 50 percent of detailing activities
for product candidates arising from one of these programs in the United
States.
For each of the other eight programs, Incyte has agreed to independently
fund all development and commercialization activities. For these
programs, Merus will be eligible to receive potential development,
regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per
program, which could result in an aggregate milestone opportunity of
approximately $2.8 billion if all development, regulatory and sales
milestones are achieved across all such eight other programs in all
territories. Merus will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties
ranging from 6 to 10 percent on global sales of any approved products
under these eight programs.
Merus will retain rights to both of its clinical candidates and
MCLA-158, as well as its technology platform and future programs
emerging from Merus’ platform that are outside the scope of this
agreement.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017,
subject to the early termination or expiration of any applicable waiting
periods under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act and customary closing conditions.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
About Merus N.V.
Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative
human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®.
Biclonics® are based on the full-length IgG format, are
manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in
preclinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional
monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.merus.nl.
Incyte Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set
forth in this press release contain predictions, estimates and other
forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements
regarding: whether and when the planned collaboration with Merus and the
purchase of common shares of Merus by Incyte will close; whether and
when this planned collaboration will effectively expand Incyte’s
discovery capabilities and large-molecule portfolio; whether any of the
programs under the collaboration will be successful or will produce any
products that will be approved for use in humans anywhere or will be
commercialized anywhere successfully or at all; and whether and when any
of the milestone payments or royalties under this collaboration will
ever be paid by Incyte. These forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ
materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related
to: obtaining approval for this planned collaboration; research and
development efforts related to the collaboration programs; the
possibility that results of clinical trials may be unsuccessful or
insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant
continued development; other market or economic factors; unanticipated
delays; our ability to compete against parties with greater financial or
other resources; greater than expected expenses; and such other risks
detailed from time to time in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
Merus Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, this press
release contains predictions, estimates and other forward-looking
statements, including without limitation statements regarding: whether
and when the planned collaboration with Incyte and Incyte’s purchase of
Merus common shares will close; Merus’ expectations regarding the
expansion of Merus’ pipeline as a result of the collaboration,
efficiently exploiting its preclinical discovery engine, and advancing
later-stage assets in the clinic; the potential of bispecific antibodies
for biotherapeutics; the value of the collaboration for Merus’
Biclonics® technology platform; whether any of the programs under the
collaboration will be successful; and whether and when Merus will
receive any of the expected or potential payments under this
collaboration and the amounts of such payments to Merus. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations,
including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: obtaining
HSR approval for this planned collaboration; research and development
efforts related to the collaboration programs; the clinical development
process, which is expensive and unpredictable; the possibility that
results of clinical trials may be unsuccessful or insufficient to meet
applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; other
market or economic factors; unanticipated delays; our ability to compete
against parties with greater financial or other resources; our ability
to commercialize and market our products, if approved; greater than
expected expenses; and the other important factors detailed in our final
prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on
May 20, 2016 relating to our Registration Statement on Form F-1, and our
other reports filed with the SEC. Merus disclaims any intent or
obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing
Merus’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.