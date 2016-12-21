Bracket Welcomes Clinical Vice President Lewis Fredane, MD To Global Team

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracket, a leading clinical trial technology and specialty services provider, announced the addition of Clinical Vice President Lewis M. Fredane, MD to its global team. A board certified neurologist with more than 30 years of clinical research experience, Fredane brings a strategic combination of clinical and industry research expertise to his new role.

As Clinical Vice President, Dr. Fredane will serve as the Therapeutic Area Leader for neurology and will oversee Bracket's eCOA, Rater Training, and Quality Assurance work in this important therapeutic area.

"Neurology, especially neurodegenerative and developmental disorders are a critical focus for Bracket and Dr. Fredane's impressive background and experience will be instrumental to our progress in these areas," said David G. Daniel, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Bracket. "We look forward to the knowledge and leadership Dr. Fredane will bring to Bracket and warmly welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Bracket, Dr. Fredane served as a practicing neurologist and clinical assistant professor of Neurology at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has worked in pharmaceutical drug development at several companies including at Sanofi/Genzyme Pharmaceuticals, Meda Pharmaceuticals and with CRO Omnicare Clinical Research. He also maintains extensive experience in medical affairs and has published research on multiple sclerosis, pain management and transplantation.

"I am so pleased to join the esteemed Bracket team and combine my diverse experience in neurology with the global platform, innovative tools and intelligence already set forth by this organization," said Dr. Fredane.

Dr. Fredane received his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his training with a residency in Neurology at Duke University. He completed fellowships in Clinical Immunology at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York and in Immunology at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut through a research fellowship with the National MS Society.

About Bracket

Bracket, with nine offices and more than 700 employees worldwide, is a clinical trial technology and specialty services provider dedicated to helping biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations increase the power of their clinical research data by leveraging core competencies in Science, Technology, and Service. Bracket eCOA is a flexible platform for electronic clinical outcomes assessments. Bracket RTSM is a best-in-breed, scalable and configurable clinical IRT solution for the life sciences industry. Bracket Rater Training and Quality Assurance improve outcomes through customized training and quality assurance programs. Learn more about Bracket at www.bracketglobal.com.





Contact

Kristen Everett

Sagefrog Marketing Group on behalf of Bracket

kristene@sagefrog.com

267-357-7018

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bracket-welcomes-clinical-vice-president-lewis-fredane-md-to-global-team-300382164.html

SOURCE Bracket