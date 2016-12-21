GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Meda AB has previously issued 2013/2018 SEK 600,000,000 floating rate notes (ISIN: SE0005132180) and 2014/2019 SEK 750,000,000 floating rate notes (ISIN: SE0005991635), which are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Notes").

Following the completion of a public tender offer by Mylan N.V. ("Mylan") regarding Meda in August 2016, Meda is now a Mylan subsidiary. The shares of Mylan are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market in the United States and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel.

Mylan has issued a guarantee in favor of each of the holders of the Notes (the "Guarantee"). Under the Guarantee, Mylan guarantees the fulfilment of Meda's obligations to the holders of the Notes according to the terms and conditions of the Notes. The obligations guaranteed by Mylan include both Meda's obligation to pay interest and its obligation to repay the principal amount on the respective maturity date of the Notes.

In light of the Guarantee, Nasdaq Stockholm has granted Meda an exemption from the requirement in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers to publish financial statements. Instead, Mylan has undertaken to publish its US GAAP financial reports (Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (Q1Q3) and Annual Report on Form 10-K) in Sweden.

For more information about Mylan, see www.mylan.com.

For further inquiries, please contact: Kris King (Investors) Tel: +1 724 514 1813 Kris.king@mylan.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/meda/r/information-to-the-holders-of-notes-issued-by-meda,c2154491

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/357/2154491/606709.pdf Information to the holders of notes issued by Meda

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/information-to-the-holders-of-notes-issued-by-meda-300382417.html

SOURCE MEDA