Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating CTP-656 For The Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced the
initiation of a U.S.-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CTP-656
(deuterated ivacaftor), a next generation CFTR potentiator being
developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. CTP-656 was created
based on Concert’s application of deuterium chemistry to modify
ivacaftor, which is commercially available under the brand name
Kalydeco® and is the current standard of care for cystic fibrosis
patients with gating mutations. Topline results of the Phase 2 trial of
CTP-656 are expected by year-end 2017.
“In contrast to
Kalydeco, Phase 1 clinical results from CTP-656 support dosing it
once-daily with food, without regard to the fat content of the food,
potentially enabling CTP-656 to support improved adherence and provide
real world benefits for patients with cystic fibrosis.”
“We are excited to initiate our Phase 2 trial with CTP-656 in
individuals with cystic fibrosis,” said Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and
The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, parallel-group,
double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial to evaluate the safety
and efficacy of CTP-656 in cystic fibrosis patients with gating
mutations. Patients enrolled in the 28-day study will receive one of
three doses (20 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg) of CTP-656 once-daily or placebo.
There will also be an open-label Kalydeco comparator arm in the trial.
Approximately 30-40 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 2 trial which
will be conducted in multiple centers in the U.S. The primary endpoint
of the Phase 2 trial is a change from baseline in sweat chloride at Day
28. Secondary endpoints include change in percent predicted forced
expiratory volume (FEV1) and change from baseline in CFQ-R
Respiratory Domain. The study is being conducted within the Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation’s Therapeutic Development Network (TDN). Additional
information about the Phase 2 clinical trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
In Phase 1 clinical evaluations, CTP-656 provided superior key exposure
parameters compared to Kalydeco. CTP-656 was well-tolerated and its
safety profile was comparable to that of Kalydeco. No serious adverse
events were reported in Phase 1 studies.
About CTP-656 and Cystic Fibrosis
CTP-656 is a novel CFTR potentiator that may offer next generation,
once-daily dosing and was developed by Concert’s novel application of
deuterium chemistry to modify ivacaftor. Ivacaftor is marketed by Vertex
Pharmaceuticals under the brand name Kalydeco. Concert is initially
developing CTP-656 as a potential monotherapy treatment for cystic
fibrosis due to gating mutations of the gene that encodes for cystic
fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), a protein, which
regulates components of sweat, mucus clearance and digestion. The
Company also intends to enable potentially more effective combinations
to treat other mutations, including homozygous F508del, by partnering
with other potentially complementary CFTR modulators.
Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening, hereditary genetic disease that
has systemic effects and can cause significantly reduced lung and
digestive system function. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,
an estimated 70,000 people worldwide have cystic fibrosis.
About Concert
Concert
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on applying its DCE
Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel
medicines designed to address unmet patient needs. The Company’s
approach starts with approved drugs in which deuterium substitution has
the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy.
Concert has a broad
pipeline of innovative medicines targeting pulmonary diseases,
including cystic fibrosis, central nervous systems (CNS) disorders, as
well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information
please visit www.concertpharma.com.
