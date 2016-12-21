Exosome Diagnostics Presented The Highest Sensitivity Liquid Biopsy Test For Lung Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exosome
Diagnostics, Inc. presented data that sets a new standard for
EGFR-T790M resistance mutation detection in lung cancer, with the
highest sensitivity reported to date. This test is being developed to
improve care and outcomes for the large population of patients who can
benefit from second line EGFR Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) therapy
but are missed with currently available tissue and liquid biopsy tests.
Clinical validation data from a cohort of 160 patients, the largest of
its kind in this patient population, was presented in plenary session
during the recent AACR-EORTC-NCI meeting in Munich, Germany. ExoDx®
Lung(T790M) has been optimally designed for ExosomeDx’s high
throughput biomarker testing platform that is being deployed in 2017.
Twenty percent of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients test
positive for an EGFR driver mutation (approximately 45,000 patients in
the U.S. alone) and receive EGFR TKI therapy. Unfortunately, most will
develop a resistance to EGFR TKI therapy. Tissue biopsies are the
current standard for identifying T790M resistance. If a patient tests
positive, they are eligible for treatment with a second line EGFR TKI
therapy. Unfortunately, a tissue biopsy is not always a viable option
for a large percentage of these patients.
Non-invasive
liquid biopsies have emerged as a viable alternative for patients
unable to have tissue biopsy procedure. Clinical studies have
demonstrated that the FDA approved cobas® test for liquid
biopsy, only identifies 59% of patients who will respond to a second
line EGFR TKI therapy. This is a direct result of lack of sensitivity
and inability to test challenging intrathoracic disease. By analyzing
exosomal RNA (exoRNA) and cell free tumor DNA (ctDNA) from the same
sample Exosome Dx addresses current limitations by identifying 96% of
the T790M positive population, with no loss of sensitivity in patients
with intrathoracic disease.
“EGFR T790M mutations have previously been challenging for liquid biopsy
assays. In this clinical study, we show that ExoDx Lung(T790M)
has a higher clinical sensitivity and specificity than what has been
reported to date for the FDA cleared test distributed by Roche. This
study further demonstrates the power of our ExoLution
Plus platform that combines exoRNA plus ctDNA. This result was not
surprising since we have shown superior performance to ctDNA across
several disease states in blinded head to head studies. Clinical samples
are precious so we are thrilled to be able to offer a more sensitive
test that take both exoRNA and ctDNA into consideration,” stated Dr.
Johan Skog, Chief Scientific Officer at Exosome Diagnostics.
The test is the latest in a series of biofluids based diagnostic and
companion diagnostic biomarker tests being developed by Exosome
Diagnostics to potentially aid in therapy selection and patient
monitoring in oncology and other diseases.
To assure future access to the company’s novel biomarker tests
worldwide, Exosome Diagnostics also announced that it has developed a
high throughput version of its proprietary ExoLution
Plus system to prepare samples that can be analyzed with exoRNA and
cfDNA analysis test kits. This system utilizes Exosome Diagnostics’
patented technology and has been developed with high throughput
capability to be integrated with leading clinical laboratory analytical
systems including those marketed by Roche and Thermo Fisher.
“This data illustrates one of the many indications for which Exosome
Diagnostics can leverage its extremely sensitive liquid biopsy
technology to improve patients’ lives by guiding therapy, where other
technologies could not in a reliable fashion,” stated John Boyce,
President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “Exosome Diagnostics has
proven that its technology is extremely robust and can scale on a
variety of existing commercial platforms in diagnostic laboratories,”
Boyce continued.
About Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing
and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver
personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company’s
novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield
comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and
other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com
to learn more.
