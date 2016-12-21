Orexo (ORXOF) Completes Bond Buyback Program

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.) announces that it has successfully completed a bond buyback program and in total purchased Orexo corporate bonds in the market with a nominal value of MSEK 99. The program was initiated on December 13, 2016, and completed by December 20, 2016. After the purchase the new bond balance is MSEK 401.

Pareto Securities and Danske Bank assisted Orexo in this process.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:00am CET, December 21, 2016

