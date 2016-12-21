Landauer (LDR) Comments On Gilead (GILD)'s Nomination Of Directors

GLENWOOD, Ill., Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Landauer, Inc. (NYSE: LDR), a recognized leader in personal and environmental radiation measurement and monitoring and outsourced medical physics services, today issued the following statement in response to Gilead Capital LP's ("Gilead") nomination of three candidates, including Gilead's Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, Jeffrey A. Strong, for election to Landauer's Board of Directors at the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"Landauer's Board is open to constructive input from all stockholders and has been engaged in an ongoing dialogue with Gilead. The Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders and will make a recommendation in due course with regards to Gilead's nominees."

"Consistent with Landauer's commitment to maintaining a highly qualified, independent Board, the Company recently appointed Teri Fontenot as a new, independent director and appointed current member, William Dempsey, to the role of Lead Independent Director, replacing Robert Cronin who will retire at the 2017 Annual Meeting. The Company also announced Michael Leatherman's decision to step down from the role of Executive Chairman also at that meeting, with Mr. Dempsey assuming the position of non-executive Chairman at that time. The Board regularly evaluates potential director candidates to ensure it has the right skills and expertise to guide Landauer in developing and implementing its clear strategic plan to drive profitability and stockholder value."

The Board will present its recommendation regarding director nominees in Landauer's definitive proxy statement and other materials, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and made available to all stockholders eligible to vote at the 2017 Annual Meeting.

About Landauer

Landauer is a leading global provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure, as well as the leading domestic provider of outsourced medical physics services. For more than 50 years, the Company has provided complete radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, nuclear facilities and other industries in which radiation poses a potential threat to employees. Landauer's services include the manufacture of various types of radiation detection monitors, the distribution and collection of the monitors to and from customers, and the analysis and reporting of exposure findings. The Company provides its dosimetry services to approximately 1.8 million individuals globally. In addition, through its Medical Physics segment, the Company provides therapeutic and imaging physics services to the medical physics community. For information about Landauer, please visit their website at http://www.landauer.com.

