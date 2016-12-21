Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) Announces Dismissal Of Federal Court Action

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ECTE), a medical device company focused on non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), today announced that on Monday, December 19, 2016, in response to the Company's notice filed in Court seeking the dismissal of the action captioned Manchester Management Co., LLC et al v. Echo Therapeutics, Inc. et al.- 16-CV-9217 (SDNY) (the "Manchester Action"), Plaintiffs filed a notice dismissing the Manchester Action without prejudice. The Company and the Directors are evaluating legal recourse including the availability of legal claims against the plaintiffs.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics is developing its non-invasive, wireless, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. A significant opportunity exists for the Company's CGM to be used in the outpatient diabetes market and in the fitness, weight loss and personal lifestyle wearable-health space. A longer-term opportunity also exists in the hospital settings. Echo developed its needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose, and enhanced delivery of topical pharmaceuticals.

