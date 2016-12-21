Can-Fite BioPharma (CFBI) Receives $500,000 Payment As Part Of $3 Million Distribution Deal For Liver Cancer Drug Namodenoson (CF102) In South Korea

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE MKT: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs being developed to treat inflammatory and liver diseases, cancer, and sexual dysfunction, today announced it has received its first payment of $500,000 from Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals (CKD) (Korean Stock Exchange: 185750.KS). Can-Fite recently announced entering a distribution agreement with CKD for the exclusive right to distribute Namodenoson (CF102) for the treatment of liver cancer in South Korea, upon receipt of regulatory approvals, for up to $3,000,000 in upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of 23%.

"We are pleased to receive this upfront payment of $500,000 from CKD and look towards future potential milestone payments as we advance Namodenoson through completion of our current Phase II trial as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma and into Phase III," stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Per the terms of the distribution agreement, Can-Fite will deliver finished product to CKD and CKD has a right of first refusal to distribute Namodenoson for other indications for which Can-Fite develops Namodenoson.

Can-Fite is currently conducting a global Phase II double-blind, placebo controlled study evaluating the efficacy of Namodenoson as a second-line treatment for advanced HCC. The primary endpoint is overall survival. In the coming quarters, Can-Fite intends to initiate a Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the precursor to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

About Namodenoson (CF102)

Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). A3AR is highly expressed in diseased cells whereas low expression is found in normal cells. This differential effect accounts for the excellent safety profile of the drug. In Can-Fite's pre-clinical and clinical studies, Namodenoson has demonstrated a robust anti-tumor effect via deregulation of the Wnt signaling pathway, resulting in apoptosis of liver cancer cells. Based on preclinical data showing Namodenoson has strong liver protective properties, Can-Fite intends to initiate a Phase II study in NASH. Can-Fite has received Orphan Drug Designation for Namodenoson in Europe and the U.S., as well as Fast Track Status in the U.S. as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE MKT: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is scheduled to enter Phase III trials in 2016 for two indications, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The rheumatoid arthritis Phase III protocol has recently been agreed with the European Medicines Agency. Can-Fite's liver cancer drug CF102 is in Phase II trials for patients with liver cancer and is slated to enter Phase II for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CF102 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CF102 has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and is being prepared for an IND submission to the FDA and a Phase I trial. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

