Imprimis (immy) And FocusScript Partner To Exclusively Offer The Correct Compound Program

SAN DIEGO and CREVE COEUR, Mo., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) and Focus Script, LLC, a leading independent specialized pharmacy claims management company, today announced the joint launch of the Correct Compound program. The Correct Compound program is a specialized compound pharmacy care solution that provides a customizable formulary through the CDF-Logic program with low-cost alternative compounded medications through Imprimis Cares®, directed by the oversight of a comprehensive high-performance billing and claims management platform. By combining FocusScript's CDF-Logic program with the innovative Imprimis Cares portfolio of low-cost alternative formulations, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and payors can confidently provide access to high-quality specialized compounds while focusing on new opportunities to reduce overall prescription drug costs.

Through the Correct Compound program:

Imprimis and FocusScript will jointly offer FocusScript's proprietary CDF-Logic program of a customizable compound formulary and the Imprimis Cares portfolio of low-cost alternative compounded formulations to PBMs, managed care organizations and other healthcare payors. FocusScript will manage and process Correct Compound claims across FocusScript's preferred network of over 200 compounding pharmacies which are accredited and credentialed through the UCAP program, administered in an exclusive partnership with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). FocusScript will provide its custom, proprietary system for pre-processing claims for optimal pricing, broad analytics and real-time oversight of fraud, waste and abuse.

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Imprimis, stated, "We are excited about today's launch of the Correct Compound program with FocusScript, the nation's largest compounding claims management company. Their team of seasoned professionals has extensive managed care and clinical experience, and has established deep relationships with leading PBMs and managed care organizations throughout the U.S. The Correct Compound program, which will be available through a network of FocusScript accredited pharmacies, was designed to assist small and large payors in driving down drug costs while providing patients with high-quality, innovative prescription drug solutions. This partnership allows Imprimis to leverage the value we have built in our Imprimis Cares brand and maintain our focus and resources on our rapidly-growing ophthalmology business. We believe FocusScript's pharmacy network, relationships with payors and comprehensive prescription drug adjudication tools should help us increase our reach and lower costs that are typically associated with the billing and adjudication process of prescription medications."

Cynthia A. Meiners, President and CEO of FocusScript, stated, "Rising prescription drug costs continue to be a major concern for payors, and we are pleased to work with Imprimis to introduce the Correct Compound program designed to meet the evolving needs of the managed care industry to continue to provide patients and physicians options in the face of rising costs. Mark and his team have been leading the charge to help combat exorbitant drug prices by quickly bringing to market a portfolio of innovative and affordable compounded medications. By focusing on providing solutions in complex areas where there are disproportionate impacts, we share in the common goal to lower drug costs and make affordable and accessible high quality specialized medications."

About FocusScript

Founded in 2014, FocusScript is dedicated to aligning the right people, shared values and technology needed to organize and oversee the delivery of quality standards, rational pricing and reasonable business practices to small but significant pharmacy markets such as compounding. The company provides access to a network of more than 200 pharmacies that provide specialized and compounded medications, and has steadily added payor clients since its launch. Through an exclusive partnership with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy ("NABP"), FocusScript's network of compounding pharmacies are assessed through the United Credentialing and Accreditation Program ("UCAP"). Using NABP's Verified Pharmacy Program ("VPP") as its foundation, the UCAP program includes a rigorous review of business and quality practices, attestation to a code of conduct, and compounding specific requirements. For more information, visit www.focusscript.com.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to producing and dispensing high quality innovative compounded medications in all 50 states. The company's unique business model increases patient access and affordability to many critical medicines. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Imprimis owns and operates three production and dispensing facilities located in California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the corporate website at www.ImprimisRx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Imprimis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Imprimis undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Other than drugs compounded at a registered outsourcing facility, all Imprimis compounded formulations may only be prescribed pursuant to a physician prescription for an individually identified patient consistent with federal and state laws.

