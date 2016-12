Dec. 21, 2016

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

ABBOTT PARK, Ill.,/PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results on, before the market opens.

The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern), and will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.