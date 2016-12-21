Astellas (ALPMY) Completes Acquisition Of Ganymed

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Yoshihiko Hatanaka, "Astellas" ) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG ("Ganymed"), a biopharmaceutical company located in Mainz, Germany, and Ganymed has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas as of CET December 20, 2016.

Under the agreement executed between Astellas and Ganymed's shareholders, Astellas paid EUR 422 million to acquire 100% of the equity in Ganymed. In addition, Ganymed's shareholders will become eligible to receive up to EUR 860 million in further contingent payments based on progress in the development of IMAB362, Ganymed's most advanced clinical program.

Through the acquisition, Astellas will expand its oncology pipeline with antibody program in the late-stage to build upon its leading oncology franchise as a platform for sustainable growth.

Astellas is still reviewing the impact of the completion of the acquisition on its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. We focus on Urology, Oncology, Immunology, Nephrology and Neuroscience as prioritized therapeutic areas while advancing new therapeutic areas and discovery research leveraging new technologies/modalities. We are also creating new value by combining internal capabilities and external expertise in the medical/healthcare business. Astellas is on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at www.astellas.com/en.





Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

