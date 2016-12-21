|
FDA Bans its 2nd Medical Device Ever
12/21/2016 12:01:27 PM
The FDA is waving goodbye to powdered medical gloves, banning them starting Jan. 18, 2017, because of risks to patients and health-care providers. Powder has for decades been added to (now a small minority) of latex medical gloves to help healthcare workers put them on and remove them more easily.
But since the late 1990s, studies have suggested a strong link between their use and a host of medical problems, including allergies if the powder becomes airborne, as well as wound inflammation and even the formation of bands of scar tissue between organs, Live Science reports.
comments powered by