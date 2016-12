FDA Bans its 2nd Medical Device Ever

The FDA is waving goodbye to powdered medical gloves, banning them starting, because of risks to patients and health-care providers. Powder has for decades been added to (now a small minority) of latex medical gloves to help healthcare workers put them on and remove them more easily.But since the late 1990s, studies have suggested a strong link between their use and a host of medical problems, including allergies if the powder becomes airborne, as well as wound inflammation and even the formation of bands of scar tissue between organs, Live Science reports.