CEL-SCI (CVM) Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Receives Audit Opinion With Going Concern Explanation

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE MKT: CVM) ("CEL-SCI" or the "Company")
announced today that it has received net proceeds of $3,702,760 and
expects to receive the remaining $75,000 this week from its previously
announced public offering of common stock and warrants, after deducting
estimated placement agent discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses payable by the Company.
Pursuant to NYSE MKT Company Guide Section 610(b) disclosure
requirements, CEL-SCI disclosed that its audited financial statements
for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 included in its Form 10-K,
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2016,
contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public
accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the
Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does
not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial
statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
September 30, 2016.
About CEL-SCI Corporation
CEL-SCI's work is focused on finding the best way to activate the immune
system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead investigational
immunotherapy, Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), is
currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a
potential neoadjuvant treatment for patients with squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck. Subject to the partial clinical hold,
the study was designed with the objective that, if the study endpoint,
which is an improvement in overall survival of the subjects treated with
the Multikine treatment regimen plus the current standard of care (SOC)
as compared to subjects treated with the current SOC only, is satisfied,
the study results will be used to support applications that the Company
plans to submit to regulatory agencies in order to seek commercial
marketing approvals for Multikine in major markets around the world.
Additional clinical indications for Multikine that are being
investigated include the treatment of cervical dysplasia in HIV/HPV
co-infected women, and the treatment of peri-anal warts in HIV/HPV
co-infected men and women. A Phase 1 trial of the former indication
(treatment of cervical dysplasia in HIV/HPV co-infected women) has been
completed at the University of Maryland. The latter indication
(treatment of peri-anal warts in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women) is
being studied in a Phase 1 trial at the University of California, San
Francisco. CEL-SCI has patents on Multikine from the US, Europe, China,
and Japan.
CEL-SCI is also developing its pre-clinical L.E.A.P.S. (Ligand Epitope
Antigen Presentation System) technology for the potential treatment of
pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients and as a potential vaccine
for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore,
Maryland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September
30, 2016. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the
result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be
made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress and that is currently subject to a clinical hold on enrollment
of additional new patients.