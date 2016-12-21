Batu Biologics Welcomes Three Visionary Leaders To Its Newly Formed Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Batu Biologics, a San Diego based immuno-oncology company focused on the
development of its tumor angiogenesis targeting immune therapy,
ValloVax™, announced today the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board to
guide the company in the development of its lead program.
“Members of the Batu Biologics Clinical Advisory Board have aligned
their vision to assess the clinical feasibility of targeting the tumor
vasculature as an effective treatment for solid tumors”
“Members of the Batu Biologics Clinical Advisory Board have aligned
their vision to assess the clinical feasibility of targeting the tumor
vasculature as an effective treatment for solid tumors,” said Samuel C.
Wagner, President and CEO of Batu Biologics. “Our goal is to streamline
and optimize the clinical development plan for the ValloVax™ program in
order to ensure the highest likelihood of patient response in the
clinical setting.”
“Making advances in a challenging and competitive environment requires a
team of experts who can share experiences, information and innovative
ideas,” said Dr. Santosh Kesari, Chairman of Batu’s Clinical Advisory
Board and Professor at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute and John Wayne
Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “We are
excited to explore various strategies in the areas of predictive
biomarkers, personalized therapy, and combination approaches with
FDA-approved cancer therapeutics in an effort to ensure the best patient
response to the ValloVax™ therapy.”
The newly appointed members of the Batu Biologics Clinical Advisory
Board are:
Santosh Kesari, M.D., Ph.D., FANA
Dr. Santosh Kesari is a Professor and Chair of Translational
Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics at Pacific Neuroscience Institute
and John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health
Center. His research investigates the biology of gliomas and brain
metastases with the aim of developing new therapeutics. He has a
long-standing interest in neural development, cancer stem cells, and
neuroimmunology and translational research in these areas to accelerate
drug development;
Mai H. Le, M.D.
Mai is a strategic advisor for biotechnology companies with a focus in
oncology and immunotherapy. Dr. Le has over 8 years of oncology drug
development experience that includes small molecules, biologics, medical
devices and companion diagnostics strategy. She previously served as a
medical director at Calithera Biosciences, Plexxikon Inc., Onyx
Pharmaceuticals and Proteolix, Inc (acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals),
and most recently, as the Chief Medical Officer at OncoSec Medical, Inc.
Dr. Le obtained a medical degree from the University of Rochester School
of Medicine and Dentistry and trained in Laboratory Medicine at
University of California, San Francisco; and
Boris Minev, MD, Ph.D.
Boris is currently the President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at
StemImmune Inc. and Adjunct Professor at the Moores UCSD Cancer Center.
Dr. Minev previously worked as Director of Immunotherapy and
Translational Oncology at Genelux Corporation and was heading the
Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy at the Moores UCSD
Cancer Center. Dr. Minev has an extensive experience in Immuno-Oncology
and cancer vaccine development, having worked closely on the development
of the first tumor vaccine to be approved by a regulatory body
(Melacine).
About Batu Biologics
Batu Biologics is an immuno-oncology company developing novel gene and
cellular based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has
filed an IND application for its lead therapeutic, ValloVax™, a
multivalent therapeutic vaccine for Non Small Cell Lung Cancer targeting
several tumor-angiogenesis associated antigens. ValloVax™ has
demonstrated strong inhibition of tumor growth in several histologically
distinct tumor models, and the company is currently raising funds that
will enable the completion of a Phase I clinical study.