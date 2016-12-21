 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
IMAB In-licenses Asia Rights To Anti-Immunology Drug



12/21/2016 11:54:30 AM

IMAB, a Shanghai biotech, in-licensed Asian rights to an IL-6 antagonist from Ferring Pharma of Switzerland. Olamkicept (pINN), which has completed a Phase I trial, is intended for immunological indications including inflammatory bowel diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. IMAB's commitment to fund further development of olamkicept in Asia seems to be the only upfront financial consideration. IMAB has an option to acquire global rights to the candidate, though further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

