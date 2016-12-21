|
TransEnterix (TRXC) Strikes $25M Deal with Chicago Investor
12/21/2016 11:45:45 AM
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lincoln Park Capital, an institutional investor based in Chicago, has struck a deal to purchase as much as $25 million of shares in Triangle-based medical device firm TransEnterix.
“The Company expects this Commitment to provide us with additional balance sheet strength and to help continue funding our [surgical robot] Senhance regulatory and commercial efforts," TransEnterix CEO Todd Pope said in a statement.
