 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

TransEnterix (TRXC) Strikes $25M Deal with Chicago Investor



12/21/2016 11:45:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lincoln Park Capital, an institutional investor based in Chicago, has struck a deal to purchase as much as $25 million of shares in Triangle-based medical device firm TransEnterix.

“The Company expects this Commitment to provide us with additional balance sheet strength and to help continue funding our [surgical robot] Senhance regulatory and commercial efforts," TransEnterix CEO Todd Pope said in a statement.


Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 