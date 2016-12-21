Waters Corporation (WAT) Grants CEO a $1.5M Performance Bonus

|
12/21/2016 11:44:22 AM
Milford medical device maker Waters Corp. has awarded a performance bonus worth up to $1.5 million to President and CEO Christopher O'Connell.
The company announced Thursday O'Connell and two other executives were granted performance stock units at the board of directors' Dec. 9 meeting. The executive's ability to use all or a portion of the shares is contingent on the company's shareholders total return compared to other companies in the S&P 500 Health Care Index.
comments powered by