Accuray Inc. (ARAY) Release: Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital To Acquire Three RadixactTM Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) has signed an agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) for the acquisition of three RadixactTM Systems that will provide clinicians and their patients with access to the newest advanced radiation therapy. Of the three Radixact Systems, two will replace existing TomoTherapy® Systems and one will be installed in a new bunker. The agreement also includes an upgrade of HKSH's existing CyberKnife® M6 System to include the latest features for motion management and treatment efficiency, and was entered into backlog during Accuray's second fiscal quarter which ends December 31, 2016.

The agreement with HKSH will make Radixact, the next-generation helical radiation therapy technology, available for the full range of cancer patients being treated at this private hospital system known for high quality patient care based on advanced knowledge, expertise and technology. The system will enable the HKSH clinical team to more efficiently and effectively deliver precise radiation treatments, and to confidently adapt therapy to changes in tumor size, shape and location as well as subtle changes in the location of organs and other healthy tissue.

"HKSH has a well-earned reputation for high-quality patient care based on advanced knowledge, expertise and technology. We are honored to expand Accuray's role in helping their team meet the needs of their rapidly growing patient population. HKSH will be the first hospital in Asia to have both the Radixact and CyberKnife M6 Systems available for patient treatments. This commitment shows confidence in our new Radixact System and in the Accuray team's ability to help the Hospital provide 'Quality in Service; Excellence in Care,'" said Josh Levine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accuray.

"We are excited to build on the previous experience we have had with the TomoTherapy platform by moving to the next generation helical platform from Accuray. The TomoTherapy platform has enabled us to treat a wide range of cancer patients. The CyberKnife M6 and Radixact Systems, together, are complementary technologies that will enable us to offer each cancer patient the advanced radiation therapy best suited to precisely treating their disease while minimizing side effects," said Mr. Wyman Li, Manager (Administration) of HKSH.

"Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital has had great success in the treatment of cancer, the No. 1 cause of death in Hong Kong. We are excited to build on our initial work with Accuray to offer state-of-the-art advanced radiation treatments to patients. The Radixact and CyberKnife M6 Systems' unique modalities and precision will enable us to meet growing demand for high quality treatment and will play a key role in the armamentarium of state-of-the art technologies that form the backbone of the Hospital's arsenal against cancer," he added.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

About Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) is one of the leading private hospitals in Hong Kong. It is owned by the Li Shu Fan Medical foundation (LSFMF). HKSH is committed to fulfilling LSFMF's vision of providing quality health care and advancing medical education and research, with an overriding concern for the public good.

