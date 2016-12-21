|
Leading Medical Device Entrepreneur Joins McGill University's Dept. Of Surgery
12/21/2016 11:40:32 AM
Prominent McGill alumnus Steve Arless, BSc’71 (Chemistry), returned to his alma mater this fall as Professor of Practice in the Faculty of Medicine as part of the Department of Surgery’s new, cutting-edge, Surgical Innovation Program.
Arless recalls his time as a student at McGill as being “a real treat,” with fond memories of attending football games and of playing touch-football with friends in the wide-open space of campus, which he found to be inspiring. After graduating from McGill, he worked for 17 years at Smith & Nephew Inc., serving as President for close to five years. His experience includes extensive involvement in technology transfer and strategic acquisition projects across the United States and Canada and numerous international marketing mandates in the areas of orthotics, prosthetics, orthopaedics, wound care, and more recently, cardiovascular diseases.
comments powered by